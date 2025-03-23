Central-State Synergy: Boosting Urban and Power Infrastructure in Odisha

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to discuss urban development and housing initiatives. According to a press statement, the meeting aimed to bolster coordination between central and state governments. Discussions included strategies to enhance infrastructure and living conditions in Odisha's urban and peri-urban areas.

Earlier in the day, Khattar held a focused review meeting with Odisha's senior officials about power sector development. According to the Union Ministry of Power, discussions revolved around fly ash utilization, capacity enhancement, transmission infrastructure, and power allocation. Khattar assured that a collaborative meeting with the Ministries of Coal, Environment, and Railways will take place to comprehensively address these concerns, including rail rake provision for fly ash transport.

The need to meet growing power demands was underscored, with the state reporting 20 GW of operational coal-based thermal power and an additional 10 GW planned within the next 5-6 years. Khattar encouraged developing more pit-head thermal power plants in Odisha, potentially in joint ventures with other states' generation companies. On transmission, Odisha's intra-state planning strategy and supply improvements to cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were highlighted.

The Union Minister was updated on Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited's efforts to resolve Right of Way issues. Additionally, the establishment of a green energy corridor in Odisha's intrastate network will be reviewed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy after March 31, 2025, post-complete compilation.

(With inputs from agencies.)