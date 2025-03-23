Left Menu

North East Innovation Festival: Celebrating a Decade of Groundbreaking Ideas

The North East Innovation Festival 2025, held in Guwahati, showcased grassroots innovations and marked the 10th anniversary of the Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Innovation Award. Anubhav Shivam Nath won the top prize for his oral health device. The event aimed to inspire the next generation of innovators.

Updated: 23-03-2025 20:36 IST
The North East Innovation Festival 2025 held at Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The North East Innovation Festival 2025 wrapped up on Sunday at the National Science Centre in Khanapara, Guwahati, offering a vibrant celebration of grassroots creativity. Organised under the Ministry of Culture and in association with the National Innovation Foundation, this year's festival highlighted the region's inventive spirit.

This edition commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Innovation Award. Among the many notable innovations honored, Anubhav Shivam Nath from Mangaldai stood out, clinching the Platinum Award for his groundbreaking oral health analysis device. Ranjan Dhar of Tripura received the Gold Award for a fever monitoring device, while Aishi Prisha Borah earned the Silver for her eco-friendly pencil-making machine.

According to Sailen Pandey, son of the award's namesake, the spirit behind the awards is to foster scientific curiosity in younger generations. The festival featured prominent figures including Kumud Chandra Bhattacharya and Pranab Kumar Sarmah, aiming to create a networking platform for over 25 grassroots innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

