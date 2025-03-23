Innovative Farming Techniques in Haryana Boost Agricultural Growth at 11th Mega Vegetable Expo

At the closing ceremony of Haryana's 11th Mega Vegetable Expo, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the state's commitment to innovative agricultural practices. He shared Haryana's strategies, including a budget increase for various agricultural sectors and collaborations with Israel to enhance productivity and support for farmers.

Saini announced the construction of new infrastructure at the Indo-Israel Vegetable Excellence Centre, emphasizing the Expo's role as a platform for farmers to learn advanced agricultural techniques. Over the three-day event, farmers gained insights into modern farming methods and accessed information on horticulture, vegetable production, and beekeeping.

Key initiatives include setting up fruit and vegetable collection centers and farmer producer organizations, and substantial subsidies for horticulture and farming infrastructure. Saini highlighted the establishment of an international market in Ganaur and upcoming centers of excellence to boost the state's horticulture sector.

