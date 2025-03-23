Left Menu

Innovative Farming Techniques in Haryana Boost Agricultural Growth at 11th Mega Vegetable Expo

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the state's innovative farming advancements at the 11th Mega Vegetable Expo. Schemes supporting farmers, collaborations with Israel, and significant budget increases in agriculture aim to enhance productivity and income, while new centres for excellence in various crops are being established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:48 IST
At the closing ceremony of Haryana's 11th Mega Vegetable Expo, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the state's commitment to innovative agricultural practices. He shared Haryana's strategies, including a budget increase for various agricultural sectors and collaborations with Israel to enhance productivity and support for farmers.

Saini announced the construction of new infrastructure at the Indo-Israel Vegetable Excellence Centre, emphasizing the Expo's role as a platform for farmers to learn advanced agricultural techniques. Over the three-day event, farmers gained insights into modern farming methods and accessed information on horticulture, vegetable production, and beekeeping.

Key initiatives include setting up fruit and vegetable collection centers and farmer producer organizations, and substantial subsidies for horticulture and farming infrastructure. Saini highlighted the establishment of an international market in Ganaur and upcoming centers of excellence to boost the state's horticulture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

