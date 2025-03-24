China Strengthens Economic Ties with Global Corporations
China's Vice Premier, He Lifeng, held discussions with key figures from global corporations like Apple and Pfizer, affirming China's commitment to enhancing its business climate and encouraging multinational investment. The meetings coincide with a business forum in Beijing, drawing numerous foreign CEOs.
In a strategic move to bolster economic ties, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng engaged in discussions with leaders from major global corporations, including Apple, Pfizer, and Mastercard. The initiative underscores China's commitment to enhancing its business environment.
Vice Premier He assured the business executives that China remains open to increasing multinational investment efforts. This announcement aligns with Beijing's broader economic agenda to attract foreign businesses.
These high-level meetings took place amidst a major business forum in Beijing. Many foreign CEOs are present, with some reportedly scheduled to meet with President Xi Jinping later in the week, according to sources.
