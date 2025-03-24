Left Menu

China Strengthens Economic Ties with Global Corporations

China's Vice Premier, He Lifeng, held discussions with key figures from global corporations like Apple and Pfizer, affirming China's commitment to enhancing its business climate and encouraging multinational investment. The meetings coincide with a business forum in Beijing, drawing numerous foreign CEOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-03-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 04:59 IST
China Strengthens Economic Ties with Global Corporations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move to bolster economic ties, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng engaged in discussions with leaders from major global corporations, including Apple, Pfizer, and Mastercard. The initiative underscores China's commitment to enhancing its business environment.

Vice Premier He assured the business executives that China remains open to increasing multinational investment efforts. This announcement aligns with Beijing's broader economic agenda to attract foreign businesses.

These high-level meetings took place amidst a major business forum in Beijing. Many foreign CEOs are present, with some reportedly scheduled to meet with President Xi Jinping later in the week, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025