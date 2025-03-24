Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Energy Standoff: Wickremesinghe's Critique on Adani Project Stall

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe criticized the current Sri Lankan government for halting a renewable energy project with India's Adani. He emphasized strengthening economic ties with India and warned against renegotiating terms that might harm Indian investments. The Adani conglomerate withdrew from the project, citing new tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:31 IST
In a recent televised discussion, Sri Lanka's former President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed sharp criticism towards the current administration led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for stalling a major renewable energy project in Mannar with Indian giant Adani.

Wickremesinghe highlighted the importance of enhancing economic cooperation with India, revealing that during his presidency, he had focused on fostering renewable energy and trade links with South India.

The former President's remarks came as Adani Green Energy withdrew from significant wind power projects after the new government sought to renegotiate tariffs, underscoring potential harm to burgeoning Indian investments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

