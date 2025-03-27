UN Experts Urge Action to Protect Children Amid Escalating DRC Violence

UN human rights experts have called for immediate action to address grave violations against children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as escalating violence in North and South Kivu provinces continues to worsen the humanitarian crisis. The recent surge in hostilities has led to increasing attacks on civilian populations, including massacres, sexual violence, and widespread violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.

The situation in the DRC has become dire, with reports from health facilities indicating a significant rise in rape cases, 30 percent of which involve children. Humanitarian organizations have identified over 1,100 unaccompanied and separated children in the affected regions of North and South Kivu, further highlighting the dire situation. Additionally, attacks on schools, hospitals, and humanitarian facilities have compounded the suffering of children and displaced families. These institutions, which are supposed to provide safety and assistance, are increasingly being targeted or occupied by armed groups.

In total, more than 700,000 people have been displaced in these provinces due to the escalating violence. Of these displaced individuals, 41 percent are school-aged children, many of whom have been separated from their families, forced to flee without protection, and exposed to the dangers of the ongoing conflict. The number of casualties, particularly among children, is rapidly increasing, and experts warn that these numbers are likely just the tip of the iceberg, with many cases remaining unreported due to the dangers involved in accessing affected areas.

The recruitment and use of children in armed conflict remains one of the most urgent human rights concerns in the region. With the violence intensifying, reports of children being abducted, trafficked, and forcibly recruited for use in combat are rising. These children face horrific conditions, including injury, death, and sexual violence. In many cases, children are forcibly trained to fight and participate in violent acts, often without any regard for their well-being or safety. The recruitment of children as soldiers violates international law and is considered one of the most egregious war crimes.

One of the most disturbing aspects of the conflict is the increasing number of children who have disappeared, been abducted, or trafficked. These children are often used as soldiers in the ongoing conflict, exposing them to unimaginable violence and trauma. "We are particularly concerned about reports of children being abducted, disappearing, or being recruited into armed groups," said one of the UN human rights experts. "These children are being robbed of their childhoods, their safety, and their futures."

To address these grave violations, the UN experts have called for the immediate implementation of child-sensitive measures to protect children from the escalating violence. These measures include strengthening early warning and child protection risk alert systems, improving age verification methods to prevent child recruitment, and allowing access for child protection agencies to visit military sites to verify that no children have been unlawfully recruited. The experts also emphasize the urgent need to demobilize any children currently involved in armed conflict and to provide them with comprehensive assistance for their physical and psychological recovery.

“Child protection agencies must be granted access to areas where children may be at risk,” the experts emphasized. “This will help ensure that children are not unlawfully recruited and that those who have been affected by the conflict receive the necessary support for their recovery.”

In addition to these protective measures, the experts also stress the importance of providing support for the reintegration of former child soldiers. This involves offering psychological counseling, education, and vocational training, as well as ensuring that children are not re-recruited into armed groups. The process of reintegration is a complex one, and without the proper support, former child soldiers may struggle to reintegrate into society, potentially leading to a cycle of violence and exploitation.

The call for action also includes an urgent plea to all parties involved in the conflict to cease hostilities and uphold their legal obligations under international law. The experts have called on those engaged in the fighting, including armed groups and military commanders, to stop these atrocities and protect civilians, particularly children, from further harm.

“We urge all parties to the conflict to immediately cease the use of children in combat and other violations of their rights,” the UN experts said. “These actions are in direct violation of international law, and all parties must be held accountable for their actions.”

The UN experts are actively engaging with the DRC authorities to address these concerns, calling for stronger action to protect children and ensure that those responsible for the abuses are held accountable. The international community has also been urged to provide more support for humanitarian agencies working in the region to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children and families.

The situation in the DRC remains critical, and it is clear that without immediate and sustained action, the crisis will only worsen. The UN experts’ call for urgent measures to protect children and prevent further abuses is a critical step toward addressing this devastating conflict. The international community must act now to prevent further suffering and to uphold the rights of children who continue to bear the brunt of this ongoing violence.