Raghav Chadha Raises Alarm Over India's Banking Woes

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has expressed growing concerns about the stability of India's banking sector, emphasizing that rising fraud cases, high loan interest rates, and inadequate depositor security are eroding public trust. He criticized the recent Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as insufficient to address these critical issues.

Parliament has passed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, which permits account holders to appoint up to four nominees. However, Chadha argues that the bill is merely procedural and does not tackle core issues like increasing banking frauds and declining savings returns, challenging the financial landscape for common citizens.

Chadha urged the government to cap interest rates, provide subsidized loans for first-time homebuyers, and focus on cybersecurity to mitigate fraud. He highlighted the adverse impact of growing credit card debt and hidden banking charges on consumers, calling for robust reforms to protect both depositors and bank employees.

