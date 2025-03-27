Political Showdown: Sitharaman's Critique Sparks BRS Backing on Telangana Farm Distress
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's criticism of Telangana's loan waiver scheme has drawn support from BRS leader K T Rama Rao. Highlighting farmer distress, Rao thanked Sitharaman for raising the issue but criticized local BJP leaders for allegedly ignoring farmers' plight. Sitharaman accused Congress of failing farmers under its loan waiver program.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently criticized the Congress-led Telangana government's loan waiver scheme, a move that garnered approval from Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao. Rao publicly thanked Sitharaman for spotlighting the pressing issues faced by farmers in Telangana.
Rao highlighted that less than 30% of farmers' loans had been waived, emphasizing the severe distress faced by the agricultural community. He also accused the Telangana BJP leadership of failing to support farmers, claiming they only attack his party for questioning the Congress government's policies.
Sitharaman, addressing the Rajya Sabha, pointed out that numerous farmers never received relief as promised under the Rythu Runa Mafi Yojana. She criticized the Congress for unfulfilled promises, leaving many farmers ineligible for new loans while still appearing as beneficiaries on record.
