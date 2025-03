BJP's Annamalai Heads to Delhi: Political Waters Stir in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has traveled to Delhi to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following closely on the heels of a similar visit by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. The meetings are sparking speculation amidst unfolding political narratives.

During his earlier meeting, Palaniswami brought up issues ranging from a state liquor corporation-related scam under the Enforcement Directorate's scrutiny to topics such as educational policies, infrastructure projects, and financial allocations for Tamil Nadu. These center-stage concerns highlight the administrative priorities for the AIADMK leaders.

Palaniswami refutes rumors regarding alliance talks with the BJP for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, attributing such narratives to media sensationalism. He emphasizes prioritizing current public concerns over electoral alliances, suggesting alliance talks would commence only closer to election dates.

