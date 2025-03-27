Left Menu

Tirumala Temple's No-Fly Zone Request Ignites Controversy Amid Aerial Activities

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam demands Tirumala shrine be a 'No-Fly Zone' after plane sightings spark outrage. Citing Agama Shastra guidelines, TTD Chairman BR Naidu petitions Union Civil Aviation Minister for action highlighting sanctity and security. Discussions ensue about alternative flight routes, addressing heightened religious site no-fly requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:32 IST
Visuals from Tirumala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's recent appeal to declare the sacred Tirumala shrine a 'No-Fly Zone' took center stage after a flight was spotted over the temple, inciting anger among devotees. The TTD cites Agama Shastra guidelines as the basis for its request to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

On March 1, TTD Chairman BR Naidu formally reached out to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in a bid to protect the sanctity and security of the Sri Venkateswara Temple. The low fly-over activity has reportedly disrupted the sacred atmosphere, causing concern over cultural and spiritual traditions.

Despite the absence of an official provision for 'No-Fly Zones', the Union Minister noted ongoing discussions with air traffic controllers to consider alternate routes. Both the aviation authorities and religious site administrators are collaborating to address the growing concern over air disturbances above significant landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

