Haryana's Green Revolution: A Push for Natural Farming

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has urged public representatives across the state to advocate for natural farming. Addressing the House during the Budget Session, Kalyan emphasized that natural farming is crucial in today's context, highlighting commendable efforts by many farmers in this field.

Kalyan called for a supportive environment and active participation from representatives at all organizational levels, from local panchayats to Parliament. He mentioned that the government has rolled out several schemes to promote natural farming. The Speaker emphasized educating farmers on the benefits of natural over chemical-based farming through engagements with elected representatives.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced the state's ambitious target of transitioning 1 lakh acres to natural farming by 2025-26. He noted that the Haryana State Seed Certification Agency is tasked with certifying natural farming products, while the government explores ways to set a minimum support price for these products to encourage farmers to participate.

