Xi Jinping Calls for Unity Amid Trade War Tensions

During a meeting with global CEOs, China's President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of protecting industrial and supply chains. In the face of potential new U.S. tariffs, Xi sought to reassure foreign companies about China's economic health, while addressing concerns over regulations and state favoritism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strong appeal to international business leaders, China's President Xi Jinping has urged the protection of industrial and supply chains. The meeting, attended by top executives, aimed to ease fears about China's economic stability amid looming U.S.-China trade tensions exacerbated by new potential tariffs threatened by Donald Trump.

Xi acknowledged the challenges posed by China's regulatory environment and encouraged foreign firms to maintain a long-term perspective. This guidance comes as multinational companies express concerns over China's industrial policies that seemingly favor state-owned enterprises, further complicating foreign investment strategies.

The occurrence of these high-level meetings has increased following stark declines in foreign investments, painting a picture of China's proactive steps to stabilize bilateral trade relations. The meeting underscores China's strategic positioning to ensure mutual economic benefits in the ongoing trade dynamics with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

