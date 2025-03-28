Xi Jinping Calls for Unity Amid Trade War Tensions

In a strong appeal to international business leaders, China's President Xi Jinping has urged the protection of industrial and supply chains. The meeting, attended by top executives, aimed to ease fears about China's economic stability amid looming U.S.-China trade tensions exacerbated by new potential tariffs threatened by Donald Trump.

Xi acknowledged the challenges posed by China's regulatory environment and encouraged foreign firms to maintain a long-term perspective. This guidance comes as multinational companies express concerns over China's industrial policies that seemingly favor state-owned enterprises, further complicating foreign investment strategies.

The occurrence of these high-level meetings has increased following stark declines in foreign investments, painting a picture of China's proactive steps to stabilize bilateral trade relations. The meeting underscores China's strategic positioning to ensure mutual economic benefits in the ongoing trade dynamics with the U.S.

