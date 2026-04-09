Left Menu

EU Prepares for Winter Amid Gas Price Hikes

The European Commission's coordination group on gas discusses impacts of gas price hikes from the Iran crisis. While supply risks are minimal, long-term consequences are expected. EU member states are encouraged to refill gas storage to 80% by November, with an early injection recommended to avoid late summer rush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:09 IST
EU Prepares for Winter Amid Gas Price Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission's gas coordination group convened Thursday to address the repercussions of gas price surges following the Iran crisis. Despite no immediate supply risks, long-lasting impacts are anticipated, a European Union official reported post-meeting.

The official emphasized the importance of winter preparation, stating, "The EU now has the time and tools to anticipate challenges and prepare accordingly."

Additionally, EU member states are urged to achieve 80% gas storage capacity by November, with early injections favored to avert a last-minute rush at summer's close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

 India
2
Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Witness Massive Turnout in High-Stakes Assembly Elections

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Witness Massive Turnout in High-Stakes Assembly El...

 India
3
Voting Rights Struggle: Injured Voter Faces Challenge at Kerala Polls

Voting Rights Struggle: Injured Voter Faces Challenge at Kerala Polls

 India
4
Amazon Now: Revolutionizing Quick Commerce with Ultra-Fast Delivery

Amazon Now: Revolutionizing Quick Commerce with Ultra-Fast Delivery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026