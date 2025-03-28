South Sudan's Fragile Peace: A Return to Turmoil
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has declared that the peace agreement in South Sudan is collapsing, urging leaders to prioritize the people's well-being. He likened the situation to previous civil wars. The house arrest of Vice President Riek Machar threatens the 2018 peace accord and current power-sharing government.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the deteriorating peace agreement in South Sudan, stressing the urgent need for the country's leaders to prioritize the citizens' welfare over continued conflict.
In a recent briefing, Guterres expressed concern about the resemblance of the current situation to the devastating civil wars of 2013 and 2016, which resulted in the loss of 400,000 lives.
The fragile 2018 peace agreement that ended a five-year civil war is under severe strain, following the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, a move that destabilizes the existing power-sharing arrangement with President Salva Kiir.
