Left Menu

South Sudan's Fragile Peace: A Return to Turmoil

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has declared that the peace agreement in South Sudan is collapsing, urging leaders to prioritize the people's well-being. He likened the situation to previous civil wars. The house arrest of Vice President Riek Machar threatens the 2018 peace accord and current power-sharing government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:44 IST
South Sudan's Fragile Peace: A Return to Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the deteriorating peace agreement in South Sudan, stressing the urgent need for the country's leaders to prioritize the citizens' welfare over continued conflict.

In a recent briefing, Guterres expressed concern about the resemblance of the current situation to the devastating civil wars of 2013 and 2016, which resulted in the loss of 400,000 lives.

The fragile 2018 peace agreement that ended a five-year civil war is under severe strain, following the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, a move that destabilizes the existing power-sharing arrangement with President Salva Kiir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025