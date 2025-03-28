India Boosts Military Might with Major 'Prachand' Helicopter Deal
The Indian Defence Ministry has approved a major acquisition of 156 'Prachand' helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, valued at Rs 62,700 crore. The helicopters boast indigenous design and capabilities tailored for high-altitude operations, enhancing India's defense capabilities while supporting local manufacturing and generating over 8,500 jobs.
The Defence Ministry has finalized a procurement deal for 156 'Prachand' light combat helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), following approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Valued at Rs 62,700 crore, this move aims to bolster India's military capabilities significantly.
'Prachand', India's indigenously designed combat helicopter, is equipped to operate at altitudes exceeding 5000 meters, featuring advanced weapon systems and robust defense measures. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that this acquisition is a major milestone in India's quest for self-reliance in defense.
This deal is set to create over 8,500 jobs, contributing to India's 'Make in India' initiative. HAL is tasked with delivering 66 units to the Indian Air Force and 90 to the Indian Army, with the first delivery expected within three years. Moreover, a contract was signed for wet-leasing a flight refueling aircraft to train IAF and Indian Navy pilots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
