Trump Grants Clemency to Ozy Media's Founder

In a notable move, former President Donald Trump has commuted the sentences of Carlos Watson, the founder of Ozy Media, as well as the media company itself. The announcement was made via a report from CNBC on Tuesday.

This decision comes amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding Ozy Media and its operations. Watson has been a prominent figure in the media landscape, with Ozy Media facing various controversies and legal challenges.

The commutation of their sentences raises questions about the role of media in modern society and the extent to which individuals and companies are held accountable for alleged misconduct. The ramifications of Trump's decision are yet to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)