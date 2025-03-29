Strengthening Civil-Military Ties: AUSSOM Officers Complete Intensive CIMIC Training

Sixteen newly deployed military officers, serving under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), have successfully completed an intensive five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) course on Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC). The training aimed at enhancing their ability to foster strong community relations and support stability efforts in their respective areas of operation.

Enhancing CIMIC Capabilities

Jointly organised by the AUSSOM Force Headquarters CIMIC Cell and the United Kingdom-Mission Support Team (UK-MST), the training provided Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) CIMIC officers with the requisite expertise to execute frontline CIMIC activities effectively. These efforts align with the mission’s overall mandate, as stipulated by the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to promote peace, security, and stability in Somalia.

The course covered a broad range of topics crucial for CIMIC operations, including:

African Union Procedures for Quick Impact Projects (QIPs): How to initiate and implement small-scale projects that bring immediate benefits to local communities.

Stabilisation and Planning: Strategies for consolidating security gains and transitioning toward long-term stability.

CIMIC Reporting: Enhancing documentation and analysis of civil-military interactions for improved operational efficiency.

Awareness of Non-Military Agencies: Understanding the roles of humanitarian and development organisations in conflict and post-conflict settings.

Interoperability with Somali National Army (SNA): Strengthening coordination between AUSSOM CIMIC officers and their SNA counterparts to ensure effective joint operations.

Leadership Emphasises Trust and Collaboration

Speaking at the training’s conclusion, AUSSOM Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics, Major General Peter Muteti, underscored the crucial role of CIMIC in peace support operations. He urged the officers to apply their knowledge diligently to build trust and sustain positive relationships with Somali communities.

“CIMIC encompasses everything we do to foster good relations with civilians in our operational areas. This is vital for gaining local community support, which in turn enhances mission effectiveness. I trust that you have achieved your learning objectives and are now equipped with the necessary skills to implement CIMIC strategies effectively,” Maj. Gen. Muteti stated.

The Deputy Force Commander further highlighted the importance of ongoing training and sustainable capacity-building as the mission transitions into the next phase of its mandate under AUSSOM.

International Partners Reinforce CIMIC's Strategic Importance

The Officer in Charge of the British Military’s Operation TANGHAM, Lt. Col. Chris Charnock, also addressed the officers, emphasising the indispensable role of CIMIC personnel in fostering stability and trust within local communities.

“Your role as CIMIC officers is critical in shaping the mindset of your teams and commanders to think beyond military engagements. Securing an area is only the first step; the next challenge is ensuring that the local population sees and feels the benefits of stability. Your job is to bridge this gap and support the transition towards peace and development,” Lt. Col. Charnock stated.

The UK-MST has been a key partner in supporting CIMIC training and capacity-building efforts within AUSSOM, reinforcing the mission’s goal of fostering collaboration between military forces and civilian communities in Somalia.

Impact of CIMIC in Somalia

CIMIC initiatives play a vital role in promoting peaceful coexistence between security forces and local populations. Effective CIMIC operations help mitigate tensions, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and contribute to overall mission success.

By training officers in CIMIC best practices, AUSSOM aims to ensure that its personnel are not only equipped for combat operations but are also prepared to engage constructively with civilians, local leaders, and humanitarian agencies. This dual approach enhances both security and community resilience, laying the groundwork for long-term peace in Somalia.

Looking Ahead: CIMIC's Role in AUSSOM's Transition

As AUSSOM continues its mandate, CIMIC officers will play an increasingly vital role in bridging the gap between military forces and the Somali people. Their ability to understand community needs, coordinate development efforts, and promote positive interactions with civilians will be instrumental in achieving sustainable peace.

The recently trained officers are now expected to return to their respective units and pass on their knowledge to their colleagues, ensuring that CIMIC principles are integrated at all levels of operation. Through such initiatives, AUSSOM is reinforcing its commitment to a people-centric approach to peacekeeping, recognising that military success alone is insufficient without meaningful civilian engagement.

The completion of this CIMIC training marks another milestone in AUSSOM’s efforts to enhance stability in Somalia. With continued support from international partners like the UK-MST and a renewed focus on civil-military collaboration, AUSSOM remains steadfast in its mission to support a secure and prosperous future for Somalia.