Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Damoh Over Saffron Flags Removal

In Damoh, a Hindu organization's protest turned aggressive after saffron flags, installed for Navratri, were removed from a clock tower. This led to an alleged attack on the Chief Municipal Officer, prompting authorities to initiate an inquiry into the incident, striving for a thorough investigation by April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:21 IST
Protest Erupts in Damoh Over Saffron Flags Removal
Screengrab of a video of the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, tensions escalated on Saturday as members of a Hindu organization protested and allegedly blackened the face of the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Damoh Nagar Palika. The unrest stemmed from the CMO's directive to remove saffron flags that had been placed on the district's clock tower ahead of the Navratri festival.

The civic employees, acting on the CMO's instructions, restricted the placement of the flags on Friday night, leading to a conflict. Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar confirmed the incident, describing it as a 'very unfortunate event' and announced that a probe committee has been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi expressed the gravity of the situation, acknowledging the violent response from protestors. Authorities are urging those with evidence to assist in the investigation as they seek to resolve the issue, with a report expected by April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025