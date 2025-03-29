Protest Erupts in Damoh Over Saffron Flags Removal

In Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, tensions escalated on Saturday as members of a Hindu organization protested and allegedly blackened the face of the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Damoh Nagar Palika. The unrest stemmed from the CMO's directive to remove saffron flags that had been placed on the district's clock tower ahead of the Navratri festival.

The civic employees, acting on the CMO's instructions, restricted the placement of the flags on Friday night, leading to a conflict. Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar confirmed the incident, describing it as a 'very unfortunate event' and announced that a probe committee has been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi expressed the gravity of the situation, acknowledging the violent response from protestors. Authorities are urging those with evidence to assist in the investigation as they seek to resolve the issue, with a report expected by April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)