Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Blissful Chaitra Navratri Celebrations

Amidst the festive atmosphere in Haridwar, devotees visit Maa Mansa Devi temple during Chaitra Navratri, seeking blessings and fulfillment of wishes. Revered for granting true desires, the temple attracts people nationwide. Devotees share joyous experiences and emphasize the power of faith in Maa Mansa Devi's benevolence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:57 IST
Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Blissful Chaitra Navratri Celebrations
Maa Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The holy festival of Chaitra Navratri commenced with much fervor on Saturday in Haridwar. Devotees from across the country thronged the revered Maa Mansa Devi temple, perched on Shivalik Mountain, to seek blessings. The temple is celebrated for its belief in fulfilling the true wishes of devotees.

Nisha, one of the many worshippers present, expressed, "Every Navratri, I am drawn here. Today, accompanied by my husband and two children, we came to seek blessings. The darshan at this temple is unparalleled. The atmosphere is serene, and the temple offers prasad, which enhances the spiritual connection."

Manish from Jaipur added, "Our long-awaited visit to Maa Mansa Devi during Navratri was a remarkable experience filled with vibrant energy and chants of 'Jai Mata Di.' We felt immense joy and tranquility." Rakhi Singla from Delhi noted the efficient arrangements, saying, "Mata Rani answers prayers, and our darshan was a fulfilling experience." According to legend, Maa Durga, known as Maa Mansa Devi, emerged to conquer the demon Mahisasur, restoring peace. The temple on Shivalik Mountain continues to be a symbol of hope and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025