Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Blissful Chaitra Navratri Celebrations

The holy festival of Chaitra Navratri commenced with much fervor on Saturday in Haridwar. Devotees from across the country thronged the revered Maa Mansa Devi temple, perched on Shivalik Mountain, to seek blessings. The temple is celebrated for its belief in fulfilling the true wishes of devotees.

Nisha, one of the many worshippers present, expressed, "Every Navratri, I am drawn here. Today, accompanied by my husband and two children, we came to seek blessings. The darshan at this temple is unparalleled. The atmosphere is serene, and the temple offers prasad, which enhances the spiritual connection."

Manish from Jaipur added, "Our long-awaited visit to Maa Mansa Devi during Navratri was a remarkable experience filled with vibrant energy and chants of 'Jai Mata Di.' We felt immense joy and tranquility." Rakhi Singla from Delhi noted the efficient arrangements, saying, "Mata Rani answers prayers, and our darshan was a fulfilling experience." According to legend, Maa Durga, known as Maa Mansa Devi, emerged to conquer the demon Mahisasur, restoring peace. The temple on Shivalik Mountain continues to be a symbol of hope and devotion.

