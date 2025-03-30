Tarn Taran Police Strike: Cross-Border Drug Network Busted
Punjab police dismantled a trans-border drug syndicate, arresting multiple suspects and recovering significant amounts of heroin. The investigation reveals connections to Pakistan-based smugglers and ongoing operations to trace further links. Key arrests include a female kingpin and other operatives, showcasing the deep-seated issue of cross-border narcotics smuggling.
In a significant breakthrough, the Tarn Taran Police have dismantled a trans-border drug network, resulting in the arrest of two smugglers and the seizure of 6 kg of heroin. The announcement was made by Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on social media platform X, where he revealed the aggressive police action against the narcotics trade.
DGP Yadav stated, "Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, Tarn Taran Police uprooted a trans-border narco-smuggling network and detained two drug smugglers, identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deep and Harjeet Singh, both from Thathi Sohal in Tarn Taran. Initial investigations indicate the involvement of Pakistan-based smugglers in sending these contrabands." The detained individuals reportedly have prior criminal records, adding depth to the ongoing investigation.
In parallel efforts, Amritsar Commissionerate Police nabbed a woman kingpin and three accomplices from a cross-border drug cartel, confiscating 5.2 kg of heroin. Mandeep Kaur from Ibban Kalan, Amritsar, along with others, was arrested in connection with this bust. DGP Yadav revealed that Mandeep Kaur had ties to Pakistan-based smugglers and manipulated her proximity to the Indo-Pak border for illicit activities, sometimes impersonating a police officer to further her drug-smuggling operations. The investigation is ongoing to explore deeper connections in both cases.
