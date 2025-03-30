Left Menu

PM Modi Makes Historic Visit to RSS Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, marking his first visit as Prime Minister. He paid tribute to RSS founder Hedgewar, accompanied by key leaders. The visit coincides with the RSS centenary, emphasizing the organization's contribution to India's cultural and patriotic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:25 IST
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur for the first time since assuming office. During his visit, PM Modi paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among other leaders.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan underscored the importance of PM Modi's visit, noting that it coincides with the centenary year of the RSS. He highlighted Modi as the first Prime Minister to honor the Smruti Mandir, reaffirming the RSS's dedication to patriotism and national unity.

While in Nagpur, PM Modi also honored Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi — a site pivotal to India's history where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956. This event marks an important chapter in recognizing the cultural and historical contributions of key figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

