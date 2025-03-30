Indian Air Force Takes to the Skies in Mega Wargame 'Exercise INIOCHOS 25'
The Indian Air Force is set to take part in a 12-day international air warfare exercise, INIOCHOS 25, in Greece. The exercise aims to enhance strategic partnerships, hone combat skills, and promote interoperability with air forces from 15 countries under realistic air warfare scenarios.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for a significant international engagement as it participates in 'Exercise INIOCHOS 25,' a 12-day air warfare exercise hosted by Greece starting Monday.
Deployed at Greece's Andravida air base, the IAF has brought with it formidable assets including Su-30 MKI fighter jets, IL-78, and C-17 Globemaster aircraft. The biennial exercise is designed to simulate contemporary air warfare challenges and will see participation from 15 countries.
According to the IAF, the exercise will not only enhance operational capabilities but also foster international cooperation and strategic military partnerships. It will involve multiple air and surface assets working together under complex, realistic scenarios to promote mutual learning and improve joint air operations.
