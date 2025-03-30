Unsung Heroes Spotlight: Modi's Mann Ki Baat Celebrates Diverse Inspirations
During his Mann Ki Baat program, PM Modi highlighted unsung heroes who make a difference beyond politics. He mentioned arm wrestler Joby Mathew and rapper Hanumankind as inspirational figures. The episode emphasized indigenous sports and festivals, depicting India's unity in diversity, as festivities mark the country's cultural richness.
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on unsung heroes during the Mann Ki Baat radio program, which seeks to spotlight individuals making significant impacts beyond government and politics. At a recent press conference, Chandrasekhar emphasized the inspirational stories shared by the Prime Minister, recognizing nameless and faceless figures who contribute substantially to their communities.
Among those celebrated in the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat were notable personalities like arm wrestler Joby Mathew and rapper Hanumankind. Chandrasekhar praised the Prime Minister's examples as sources of motivation for many, reinforcing the drive to contribute towards national growth and transformation. He remarked on the regular infusion of inspiration Mann Ki Baat provides to the BJP and its supporters.
In its 120th episode, Mann Ki Baat also spotlighted indigenous sports, celebrating their increasing role in popular culture. Modi commended Hanumankind for featuring traditional Indian martial arts in his music. The Prime Minister expressed his greetings for upcoming festivals, emphasizing India's unity in diversity and the cultural significance of these celebrations.
