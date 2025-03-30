Left Menu

China's Bold Farmland Development Strategy for 2030

China aims to develop 90 million hectares of high-standard farmland by 2030 to enhance food security. The government also targets transforming eligible permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland by 2035, ensuring stable grain production and protecting these lands from non-agricultural use, as announced by the State Council.

  China

China has set an ambitious target to develop 90 million hectares of high-standard farmland by 2030, showcasing its commitment to bolstering food security. This initiative forms part of a wider strategy announced by the Chinese government on Sunday to enhance grain production capabilities.

According to a newly released plan by the State Council, by 2035, the government aims to convert all eligible permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland. These lands are specially designated to prevent their conversion into non-agricultural uses.

This move underscores China's determination to ensure a stable food supply by protecting and enhancing its agricultural resources, balancing economic development with essential food security measures.

