Odisha Launches Antyodaya Gruha Yojana to Transform Rural Housing

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to visit Kalahandi on Sunday to launch the ambitious 'Antyodaya Gruha Yojana,' a landmark housing initiative targeting the state's rural poor. With a staggering budget of Rs 7,550 crore allocated for the next three years, the scheme promises substantial developmental progress.

The event, scheduled at the Srikrushna Nagar Risigaon field near Bhawanipatna, will witness the distribution of work orders to nearly 50,000 beneficiaries. The initiative aims to provide permanent housing solutions for those living in mud houses, including financially weak, disabled individuals, and widows, aligning with the government's vision of 'Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha.'

The political climate in Kalahandi is tense, fueled by CM Majhi's visit and Congress's planned demonstrations in Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is eager to leverage this occasion to underscore its achievements and solidify its influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)