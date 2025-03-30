Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu's 'Jungle Raj', Praises Bihar's Development Under BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a scathing critique of Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Bihar's Chief Minister, labeling it as an era of 'Jungle Raj' characterized by rampant corruption and misgovernance, notably citing the infamous fodder scam.

Speaking in Bihar, Shah contrasted this with the current governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing significant strides in infrastructure and socio-economic development. Shah inaugurated several projects, hailing improvements in roads, electricity, and water supply under the current regime.

Additionally, Shah spotlighted the BJP's agricultural reforms via Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), highlighting a major investment in maize processing and efforts in reviving closed industry segments like sugar mills. Shah's visit and remarks precede the approaching Bihar Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)