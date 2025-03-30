Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu's 'Jungle Raj', Praises Bihar's Development Under BJP

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's administration as an era of 'Jungle Raj' marked by corruption. In contrast, Shah lauded achievements under Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, highlighting development projects and agricultural initiatives, during a two-day visit ahead of upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:34 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu's 'Jungle Raj', Praises Bihar's Development Under BJP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a scathing critique of Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Bihar's Chief Minister, labeling it as an era of 'Jungle Raj' characterized by rampant corruption and misgovernance, notably citing the infamous fodder scam.

Speaking in Bihar, Shah contrasted this with the current governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing significant strides in infrastructure and socio-economic development. Shah inaugurated several projects, hailing improvements in roads, electricity, and water supply under the current regime.

Additionally, Shah spotlighted the BJP's agricultural reforms via Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), highlighting a major investment in maize processing and efforts in reviving closed industry segments like sugar mills. Shah's visit and remarks precede the approaching Bihar Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025