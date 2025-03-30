Left Menu

Modi Unveils Transformative Projects in Chhattisgarh Worth Over Rs 33,700 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a slew of development initiatives in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, amounting to over Rs 33,700 crore. Projects span housing, railways, and tribal development. He emphasized the transformative impact on Chhattisgarh's image and fate, highlighting new homes for 3 lakh families under the PM Awas Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Youtube Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an ambitious series of development projects, valuing over Rs 33,700 crore, in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday. These initiatives, spanning sectors like power, oil and gas, and rail, are aimed at transforming the state's infrastructure and enhancing residents' quality of life.

During the event, PM Modi underscored the government's commitment to uplifting Chhattisgarh's image and destiny through these projects. A highlight was the presentation of new homes to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana, with many houses located in tribal areas such as Bastar and Surguja.

Accusing the previous Congress-led government of neglect, Modi emphasized their lack of commitment to developmental benefits for the region. He reiterated his government's focus on tribal welfare through initiatives like the Dharti Aba Tribal Development Campaign and the PM Janman Yojana, ensuring comprehensive growth in every village of Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

