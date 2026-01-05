Left Menu

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Triumph in Season Opener

The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers kicked off their Hockey India League campaign with a commanding 4-2 victory against the Chennai-based team. Goals from Alexander Hendrickx and Gursahibjit Singh secured the win, highlighting teamwork and strategic play. The team now prepares to face defending champions, Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers. (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers began their Hockey India League (HIL) season with a decisive 4-2 victory against a local Chennai team at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Despite trailing initially, Alexander Hendrickx and Gursahibjit Singh each found the net twice to ensure a triumphant start for the team, according to Hockey India.

After conceding early goals, the Lancers quickly reorganized their game. Hendrickx tied the score with a penalty corner and Singh's subsequent field goals provided the lead, which Hendrickx solidified with another penalty corner before halftime. The team maintained a defensive stronghold in the second half, repelling several penalty corners to protect their lead.

Gursahibjit Singh expressed pride in his two-goal contribution, emphasizing the team's collective effort and the focus on continued improvement. Head Coach Jay Stacy highlighted improving coordination and strategy from their training camp, acknowledging the need to refine offensive decision-making as they gear up for their next match against the defending champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

