Vedanta Ltd Reports Mixed Production Results in Latest Quarter
Vedanta Ltd experienced a rise in aluminium, zinc, and iron ore production in the December quarter, but saw declines in steel and oil and gas outputs. Aluminium production rose by 1%, zinc in India by 4%, and international zinc by 28%. Meanwhile, oil and gas production dropped 15%.
- Country:
- India
Mining giant Vedanta Ltd has reported differing trends across its production segments for the December quarter. The company achieved increases in aluminium, zinc, and iron ore, while its steel and oil and gas operations faced declines.
The December quarter saw a modest 1% rise in Vedanta's aluminium production. Mined metal production at Zinc India improved by 4%, with Zinc International marking a 28% increase. However, oil and gas production declined notably by 15% to an average of 84,900 barrels per day.
Vedanta's saleable iron ore production rose 3% to 1.6 million tonnes. Despite a slight 1% decrease in steel output, the broader picture shows Vedanta's strategic positioning in sectors critical to energy and technology, with operations across various countries.
