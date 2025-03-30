Governor Extends Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes to Telangana Muslims

In a heartfelt message, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev conveyed warm wishes to the Muslim community, celebrating the 'joyous' occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to an official statement on Sunday. Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival marking the conclusion of Ramadan's month-long fast, is set to be celebrated nationwide on March 31.

Raj Bhavan's statement highlighted the Governor's expression of deep respect for the Holy Quran's teachings, acknowledging their significant historical influence. 'As Ramadan's holy month concludes, my prayers are with everyone, seeking well-being, prosperity, and peace globally,' read the statement. The message underscored Ramadan as a period of self-discipline and spiritual introspection, emphasizing dignity, life's sanctity, and adherence to religious tenets.

The statement further described Eid-ul-Fitr as a 'celebration of blessings, an occasion to spread love, and a chance to forge a beautiful future.' The Governor extended his heartfelt wishes for 'a joyful Eid to all.'

(With inputs from agencies.)