Left Menu

Governor Extends Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes to Telangana Muslims

Telangana's Governor extends warm greetings to Muslims for Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing Ramadan's teachings and expressing hopes for global well-being and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:17 IST
Governor Extends Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes to Telangana Muslims
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt message, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev conveyed warm wishes to the Muslim community, celebrating the 'joyous' occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to an official statement on Sunday. Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival marking the conclusion of Ramadan's month-long fast, is set to be celebrated nationwide on March 31.

Raj Bhavan's statement highlighted the Governor's expression of deep respect for the Holy Quran's teachings, acknowledging their significant historical influence. 'As Ramadan's holy month concludes, my prayers are with everyone, seeking well-being, prosperity, and peace globally,' read the statement. The message underscored Ramadan as a period of self-discipline and spiritual introspection, emphasizing dignity, life's sanctity, and adherence to religious tenets.

The statement further described Eid-ul-Fitr as a 'celebration of blessings, an occasion to spread love, and a chance to forge a beautiful future.' The Governor extended his heartfelt wishes for 'a joyful Eid to all.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025