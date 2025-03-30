Left Menu

President Murmu Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings, Calls for Harmony

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to citizens, emphasizing the festival's role in fostering brotherhood and compassion. She urged for unity and progress during this joyous time.

President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to a statement from the President's Secretariat. She addressed all Indians, especially the Muslim community, both domestically and abroad with her heartfelt wishes.

Murmu highlighted Eid-ul-Fitr as a celebration that concludes Ramadan's fasting and prayers while promoting brotherhood, cooperation, and compassion. The festival, she noted, enhances social bonds and inspires efforts towards a peaceful, harmonious, and prosperous society.

President Murmu expressed hope that Eid would bring peace, progress, and joy into every life and instill strength for embracing a positive outlook, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

