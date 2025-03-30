President Murmu Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings, Calls for Harmony
President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to citizens, emphasizing the festival's role in fostering brotherhood and compassion. She urged for unity and progress during this joyous time.
President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to a statement from the President's Secretariat. She addressed all Indians, especially the Muslim community, both domestically and abroad with her heartfelt wishes.
Murmu highlighted Eid-ul-Fitr as a celebration that concludes Ramadan's fasting and prayers while promoting brotherhood, cooperation, and compassion. The festival, she noted, enhances social bonds and inspires efforts towards a peaceful, harmonious, and prosperous society.
President Murmu expressed hope that Eid would bring peace, progress, and joy into every life and instill strength for embracing a positive outlook, as reported by ANI.
