Sanjay Singh Calls Out Double Standards in UP's Meat Ban Near Temples

AAP Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has publicly challenged the Uttar Pradesh government's recent decision to prohibit meat sales near religious sites during the upcoming Ram Navami festival, labeling it as inconsistent. He questioned the decision to allow liquor shops and fast-food chains like KFC and McDonald's to operate within the same vicinity.

Singh urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to broaden the scope of these restrictions, arguing that it's unfair for these establishments to remain open while meat sales are restricted. The Uttar Pradesh administration has reiterated its stance on clamping down on illegal slaughterhouses and enforcing a meat sale ban within a 500-meter radius of religious sites, citing earlier orders from 2014 and 2017.

Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, has instructed relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance. A district-level committee, comprising officials from various departments including police and food safety, will oversee the enforcement of these measures. This comes ahead of the state's grand plans for the Chaitra Ramnavami celebrations, aimed at fostering spiritual engagement across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)