Trump's Bold Threats: Iran Faces Bombing and Tariff Challenges

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran by threatening to bomb the nation and impose secondary tariffs should Tehran refuse to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Washington.

Last week, Iran rebuffed direct negotiation offers, insisting on indirect talks, fueling concerns over a potential military clash as Trump indicated unprecedented military actions in a telephone interview with NBC News.

The geopolitical standoff mirrors Trump's previous presidency when he withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and reimposed sanctions, causing a significant increase in Iran's uranium enrichment activities. Both nations now face heightened diplomatic pressure to resolve the mounting crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)