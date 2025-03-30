Left Menu

Tragic Tree Collapse in Kullu: Six Dead, Community in Mourning

A hollow tree uprooted, killing six and injuring five near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and current Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences, urging expedited relief efforts. Authorities are providing medical aid and other assistance to those affected.

30-03-2025
Tragic Tree Collapse in Kullu: Six Dead, Community in Mourning
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded near the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib parking area in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, when a hollow tree was uprooted and fell on visitors. The calamity resulted in the death of six people and injured five others.

In the aftermath, Jairam Thakur, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, conveyed his condolences to the grieving families and urged swift rescue and relief operations. 'Many have died in this accident,' Thakur posted on X. 'I pray for their souls and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.'

Current Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow over the incident, ensuring that all necessary assistance was being provided to victims and their families. He emphasized that the state government stands firmly with those affected during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

