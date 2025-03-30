Poonch Crackdown: Properties Seized Amidst Rising Tensions
The Poonch Police seized properties of Manzoor Ahmed, a fugitive linked to terrorism, while Baramulla Police initiated action against individuals supporting Hezbollah. The operations aim to curb unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have urged public cooperation to maintain peace and security in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to curb terrorism, Poonch Police, in collaboration with the Revenue Department, have seized the immovable properties of Manzoor Ahmed. The accused, a former resident of Gagrian, Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, has been declared a proclaimed offender after fleeing to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1993, as confirmed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.
Acting under court orders, the properties were confiscated while Baramulla Police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against individuals brandishing Hezbollah flags and chanting slogans in Chainabal, Pattan. The incident involved a procession where participants displayed placards and banners of deceased Hezbollah leaders, aiming to incite public sentiment.
Police investigations are underway to identify and prosecute those instigating terrorist activities in the region. Authorities are calling on the public for vigilance and cooperation, emphasizing the importance of reporting suspicious occurrences to safeguard regional stability and national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. National Security Efforts to Counter Russian Interference Stalled
Netanyahu Moves to Reinstate Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister
PTI's Absence Sparks Debate at Pakistan's National Security Meeting
U.S. National Security Agencies Halt Efforts Against Russian Threat as Trump Alters Course
Sanchez's Defence Dilemma: Balancing National Security and Coalition Cohesion