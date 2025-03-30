Poonch Crackdown: Properties Seized Amidst Rising Tensions

In a decisive move to curb terrorism, Poonch Police, in collaboration with the Revenue Department, have seized the immovable properties of Manzoor Ahmed. The accused, a former resident of Gagrian, Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, has been declared a proclaimed offender after fleeing to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1993, as confirmed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

Acting under court orders, the properties were confiscated while Baramulla Police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against individuals brandishing Hezbollah flags and chanting slogans in Chainabal, Pattan. The incident involved a procession where participants displayed placards and banners of deceased Hezbollah leaders, aiming to incite public sentiment.

Police investigations are underway to identify and prosecute those instigating terrorist activities in the region. Authorities are calling on the public for vigilance and cooperation, emphasizing the importance of reporting suspicious occurrences to safeguard regional stability and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)