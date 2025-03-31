BJP Launches Statewide Protests Against Karnataka's Price Hike

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a series of protests against the Congress government in Karnataka over rising prices, beginning April 2. This was announced by the party's State president, BY Vijayendra, who accused the government of failing the common man with persistent price hikes.

Vijayendra detailed the protest schedule, highlighting that demonstrations would occur on April 2 and 5, followed by a 'Jan akrosh yatra' on April 7 from Mysore. He criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government for neglecting SC and ST communities while seemingly favoring the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, a meeting regarding the delimitation issue was held on March 22 in Chennai, with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and other prominent leaders participating. Vijayendra called on the Tamil Nadu CM to address the Cauvery river water dispute as a display of concern for Karnataka's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)