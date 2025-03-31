Deepak Fertilisers Faces Rs 226.32 Crore Tax Demand
Deepak Fertilisers' subsidiary, Mahadhan AgriTech, has been issued a Rs 226.32 crore demand notice by the Income Tax Department for the assessment years 2017-18 and 2018-19. The company is appealing the penalty, confident they will overturn the decision. They recently faced a similar demand for prior years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Mahadhan AgriTech Ltd, has received a hefty financial demand from the Income Tax Department.
The demand notice, totaling Rs 226.32 crore, pertains to the assessment years of 2017-18 and 2018-19. The notice was issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax-Central Circle, Mumbai.
The corporation plans to appeal the orders, asserting a strong belief that they will successfully contest the penalties levied under various sections of the Income Tax Act 1961. This follows a recent similar demand for Rs 252.52 crore for earlier years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Connections: The Mizo Appeal for Cultural Unity
Fugitive Sri Lankan Police Chief Loses Appeal Against Arrest Warrant
Nagpur violence: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appeals for peace, says don't believe in rumours.
Tensions Flare in Nagpur: Police Appeal for Calm Amid Chaos
Bombay High Court Unmoved by Appeal in Agriculture Minister's Case