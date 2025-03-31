Left Menu

Government Increases APM Gas Prices Amid Strategic Revisions

The government increased the price of natural gas from old fields by 4%, affecting CNG, electricity, and fertilizer production. The new price, effective April 1, reflects revised regulations linking domestic gas prices to international crude oil prices, with capped increases until full deregulation in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:17 IST
Government Increases APM Gas Prices Amid Strategic Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced an increase in the price of natural gas produced from legacy fields under the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) by 4%, raising it to USD 6.75 per million British thermal units, up from USD 6.50, effective April 1.

This marks the first increase in two years, aligning with the government's revised roadmap connecting APM prices to international crude oil rates, featuring a floor of USD 4 and a cap of USD 6.5 per MMBtu. The decision reflects broader strategic measures towards gas price deregulation by 2027.

APM gas, primarily used for CNG, residential piped gas, fertilizers, and electricity, is produced by ONGC and Oil India. Price adjustments, now monthly, are subject to ceiling mechanisms that constrain rise until deregulation is complete. The changes anticipate enhancing market stability while transitioning to a deregulated regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025