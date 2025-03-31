Indian Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Repo Rate Cut

State-owned Indian Bank has announced a hike in repo-linked lending rates by 10 basis points to 9.05%, making retail loans more expensive. The decision comes despite a recent reduction in the repo rate.

The bank's Asset Liability Management Committee reviewed the Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR), Treasury Bills Linked Lending Rates (TBLR), Base Rate, Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR), and Repo-Linked Benchmark Lending Rates (RBLR). Following this review, revisions were implemented for the TBLR, Base Rate, BPLR, and RBLR.

While the RBLR has increased, TBLR rates have decreased by 5 basis points for loans maturing between 6 months to 3 years. The new rates take effect from April 3, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)