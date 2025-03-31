Left Menu

Indian Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Repo Rate Cut

Indian Bank has raised its lending rates linked to the repo rate by 10 basis points to 9.05%, increasing retail loan costs. Despite a recent repo rate cut, the bank adjusted various lending rates, with changes effective from April 3, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:30 IST
Indian Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Repo Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Bank has announced a hike in repo-linked lending rates by 10 basis points to 9.05%, making retail loans more expensive. The decision comes despite a recent reduction in the repo rate.

The bank's Asset Liability Management Committee reviewed the Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR), Treasury Bills Linked Lending Rates (TBLR), Base Rate, Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR), and Repo-Linked Benchmark Lending Rates (RBLR). Following this review, revisions were implemented for the TBLR, Base Rate, BPLR, and RBLR.

While the RBLR has increased, TBLR rates have decreased by 5 basis points for loans maturing between 6 months to 3 years. The new rates take effect from April 3, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025