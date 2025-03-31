Infernos in Delhi: Swift Response Averts Tragedies

In a rapid succession of fire incidents in New Delhi, emergency services were pushed to their limits as a major blaze broke out in the Zakhira area on Monday. The fire, originating from a godown storing slipper and shoe-cutting waste, quickly spread, affecting ten railway signal boxes near the railway line.

The Delhi Fire Service acted swiftly, dispatching five fire tenders to the scene. Although flames engulfed the vicinity, quick interventions prevented any reported casualties. The specifics of the incident, however, remain under investigation, with further details awaited.

Elsewhere in Laxmi Nagar, a fire broke out late Sunday night at Makkar Hospital, a multispecialty healthcare facility. The blaze, believed to have started from a bed and an air conditioner on the building's ground floor, was contained by four fire tenders. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in this incident either.

