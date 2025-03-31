Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Historic Move: Liquor Ban in 19 Sacred Areas

Starting April 1, 2025, Madhya Pradesh will enforce a liquor ban across 19 religious cities and gram panchayats. Approved by the Cabinet, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced this effort to promote de-addiction, impacting urban and rural areas of spiritual significance throughout the state.

The government of Madhya Pradesh is set to implement a liquor ban in 19 religious cities and gram panchayats from April 1, 2025. This landmark initiative was unveiled by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and sanctioned by the Cabinet during a meeting in Maheshwar, historically known as the city of Lokmata Ahilyabai.

The ruling mandates that establishments selling alcoholic beverages, such as liquor shops and bars, cease operations within the urban confines of several cities including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, and Maheshwar. The ban extends to gram panchayat regions like Salkanpur and Kundalpur, reinforcing the administration's commitment to de-addiction in areas of public faith.

These measures affect one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats. Holy cities under the ban encompass Ujjain, home to Baba Mahakal, Amarkantak, the Narmada river's origin, and the blessed regions of Orchha and Maheshwar, among others. The initiative supports spiritual respect and public welfare by prohibiting alcohol in these revered localities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

