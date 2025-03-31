Bihar Leaders Advocate Unity During Eid Celebrations

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan urged citizens to embrace unity and celebrate together during Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message via ANI, Khan expressed hopes for shared celebrations akin to Eid for all festivals.

Utilizing social media platform X, the Governor extended greetings nationwide, emphasizing self-restraint, sacrifice, and generosity as key messages of the festival. He wished for Eid-ul-Fitr to usher happiness, peace, and prosperity while advocating for a harmonious society.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also sent his greetings on Eid, engaging with citizens at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Kumar met Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mehsud Ahmed Qadri Nadvi, exchanging pleasantries and promoting unity across communities. The event underscored the significance of cooperation for the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)