Bihar Leaders Advocate Unity During Eid Celebrations

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stress unity during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Both leaders extended heartfelt wishes, emphasizing community harmony. Khan emphasized self-restraint and generosity, while Kumar participated in public celebrations, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:03 IST
Bihar Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan urged citizens to embrace unity and celebrate together during Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message via ANI, Khan expressed hopes for shared celebrations akin to Eid for all festivals.

Utilizing social media platform X, the Governor extended greetings nationwide, emphasizing self-restraint, sacrifice, and generosity as key messages of the festival. He wished for Eid-ul-Fitr to usher happiness, peace, and prosperity while advocating for a harmonious society.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also sent his greetings on Eid, engaging with citizens at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Kumar met Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mehsud Ahmed Qadri Nadvi, exchanging pleasantries and promoting unity across communities. The event underscored the significance of cooperation for the state's progress.

