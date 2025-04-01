Anant Ambani's Spiritual Pilgrimage and Conservation Commitment

Anant Ambani, a director at Reliance Industries Limited, is marking his 30th birthday with a spiritual 'padyatra' from Jamnagar to the sacred city of Dwarka. Known for his deep spiritual faith, Ambani aims to commemorate his milestone birthday with a darshan of Lord Dwarkadhish, emphasizing his lifelong devotion.

Speaking to reporters, Ambani shared his belief in seeking blessings from Lord Dwarkadhish before undertaking any venture, convinced that divine intervention ensures the smooth completion of tasks. "The padyatra from our Jamnagar residence has been underway for five days. We expect to reach Dwarka in two to four more days," he remarked, adding a message for the youth to have unwavering faith in divine power.

Beginning his 140-kilometer journey from Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar, Ambani walks 10-12 kilometers nightly under tight security. His birthday on April 10 will be marked with prayers at the Dwarkadhish Temple. Parallel to his spiritual journey, Ambani shows a commitment to wildlife conservation through the Vantara initiative, notable for its recent 'Prani Mitra' Award by India's government for outstanding corporate contributions to animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)