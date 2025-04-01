Left Menu

CBCI Calls for Unbiased Legislative Action on Kerala Land Disputes

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India appeals to political parties for impartial solutions to land disputes in Kerala, specifically Munambam. They critique the Central Waqf Act, citing constitutional inconsistencies, and suggest a legal amendment as the answer. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju supports the appeal, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by local families.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has taken a stand against the current handling of land disputes in Munambam, Kerala. They have called for political parties and legislators to engage with the issue in an unbiased and constructive manner, emphasizing the need for a legal amendment to address inconsistencies in the Central Waqf Act.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CBCI detailed how over the past three years, the Munambam land issue has become a highly complex legal dispute. The dispute arose from provisions in the Waqf Act, which the Waqf Board in Kerala used to declare the properties of over 600 families as Waqf land. The CBCI argues that only through legislative changes can a permanent solution be achieved.

Echoing the CBCI's sentiments, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared CBCI's appeal on social media, calling on political bodies to back the Waqf Amendment Bill. He underscored the need for politicians to address these challenges, noting the impact on hundreds of families in Munambam and countless others across India who are affected by similar issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

