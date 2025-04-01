Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Religious Rights Under Threat?
The Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked strong opposition from Bihar's JD(U) and Congress, who accuse the Centre of targeting minority communities. Critics argue that the bill undermines religious rights and the Constitution, pledging to resist its implementation. The bill aims to improve transparency and management of Waqf properties.
In a heated debate over the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, Bihar's Janata Dal (United) MLC Ghulam Gaus has voiced strong opposition, accusing the central government of encroaching on religious matters and adopting policies that target minority communities.
Gaus, in an interview with ANI, highlighted, "I was first to raise objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill. This administration has repeatedly targeted our religious rights with actions like the CAA and triple talaq law." He expressed concerns about the discontinuation of scholarships previously provided by the Maulana Azad Foundation, emphasizing the importance of cultural diversity.
Similarly, Congress' Jairam Ramesh criticized the bill, labeling it "a direct assault on the Constitution." He announced plans for democratic protest against its implementation, challenging NDA allies like JD(U) and TDP to clarify their positions. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated the bill, known as the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill,' aims for digitization and transparency to counter issues of mismanagement and encroachment in Waqf properties.
