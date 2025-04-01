Controversy Sparks as Uttarakhand CM Plans Renaming Blitz
In a move that has ruffled political feathers, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces plans to rename 11 locations across four districts, citing cultural significance. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the action, suggesting the entire state be called 'Uttar Pradesh-2'. This move aims to honor historical figures.
In a contentious development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the renaming of 11 locations in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, citing an alignment with public sentiment cultural heritage.
However, the move was criticized by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who sarcastically suggested renaming the state as 'Uttar Pradesh-2'. This criticism underscores the political tension surrounding the naming initiative.
The renaming, which features changes such as Aurangzebpur to Shivaji Nagar, aims to honor individuals who have contributed to Indian culture. Meanwhile, proponents like Acharya Dr. Vipin Joshi from Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple praise the decision, highlighting its cultural significance to regions like Haridwar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
