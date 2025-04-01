Global Stocks Surge Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Global stocks experienced an upward trend on Tuesday, following significant gains on Wall Street. Gold reached an unprecedented peak and Treasury yields declined as markets prepared for details on U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Traditional haven currencies, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, also remained steady as demand increased.

The Australian dollar showed resilience, bouncing back after the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained steady interest rates, albeit cautioning about global uncertainty. April 2 marks 'Liberation Day' proclaimed by Trump, where a substantial plan for tariffs is expected to be unveiled, causing tension among investors.

Investor apprehensions persist as measures of stock, bond, and currency volatility rise. While European stocks began positively, U.S. equity markets exhibit cautious optimism. Analyst Tony Sycamore indicated that the rebound may align with rebalancing flows. However, concerns about a potential recession linger.

