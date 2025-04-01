Left Menu

Global Stocks Surge Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Global stocks rose following Wall Street's gains, while gold hit record highs due to trade uncertainty with U.S. tariffs looming. Investors await President Trump's tariff plans, influencing markets alongside geopolitical tensions, currency volatility, and a cautious economic outlook amid potential recession fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:16 IST
Global stocks experienced an upward trend on Tuesday, following significant gains on Wall Street. Gold reached an unprecedented peak and Treasury yields declined as markets prepared for details on U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Traditional haven currencies, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, also remained steady as demand increased.

The Australian dollar showed resilience, bouncing back after the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained steady interest rates, albeit cautioning about global uncertainty. April 2 marks 'Liberation Day' proclaimed by Trump, where a substantial plan for tariffs is expected to be unveiled, causing tension among investors.

Investor apprehensions persist as measures of stock, bond, and currency volatility rise. While European stocks began positively, U.S. equity markets exhibit cautious optimism. Analyst Tony Sycamore indicated that the rebound may align with rebalancing flows. However, concerns about a potential recession linger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

