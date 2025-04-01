U.S. Tariff Uncertainty Causes Market Ripples Worldwide

The U.S. dollar struggled for clear direction as investors looked ahead to new tariffs to be announced by President Donald Trump. The U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and the ISM manufacturing index are on the market's radar for further economic insights amid trade uncertainties.

Trump announced that almost all countries would face new tariffs, though specifics remain undisclosed, leaving currency traders wary. While the EU expressed willingness for trade negotiations, President Ursula von der Leyen warned of strong retaliation if necessary.

Currency and global economic movements reflect widespread apprehension, with the euro dipping slightly and investor sentiment in Japan and Australia showing signs of strain due to anticipated tariff impacts and geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)