NTPC Group Surges Forward: Power Expansion and Renewable Aspirations
NTPC Group reported a 4% rise in power generation, reaching 238.6 billion units in FY25. The group added 3,972 MW, raising its capacity to 80 GW. With an additional 32 GW under construction, including 15 GW of renewables, NTPC aims for 60 GW renewable energy by 2032.
NTPC Group, a key player under India's Ministry of Power, reported an impressive 4 percent increase in power generation, totaling 238.6 billion units for the fiscal year ending March 31. This growth reflects the company's aggressive approach to expanding its energy production capabilities.
In FY25, NTPC enhanced its installed capacity with the addition of 3,972 MW, bringing its total installed capacity to approximately 80 gigawatts. This reflects the organization's commitment to reinforcing its status as the country's largest integrated power utility.
Aiming high, NTPC has 32 gigawatts currently under construction, which includes a substantial 15 gigawatts dedicated to renewable energy. The company has set an ambitious target to achieve 60 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2032, venturing into innovative fields like e-mobility, battery storage, and green hydrogen solutions to lead India's transition into sustainable energy.
