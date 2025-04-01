Market Mayhem: Sensex Drops 1,390 Points Amid Tariff Fears
Investors' wealth plummeted by Rs 3.44 lakh crore as the Sensex nosedived 1,390 points. The drop was fueled by concerns over impending US reciprocal tariffs, which contributed to a weak trend in equities, causing market values to significantly decline as FY26 trading commenced.
Investors' wealth saw a staggering decrease of Rs 3.44 lakh crore after the markets experienced a significant drop on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex fell sharply by 1,390 points, reflecting growing unease ahead of the US reciprocal tariffs expected to roll out on April 2.
The BSE benchmark index ended the day down by 1.80 percent, closing at 76,024.51, after hitting an intraday low of 75,912.18. This sharp decline was mirrored across the market as BSE-listed firms' market capitalization declined by Rs 3.44 lakh crore.
Analysts attributed the plunge to concerns surrounding US President Donald Trump's upcoming tariff introduction. The first trading session of FY26 witnessed a notable dip in major indices, with significant losses observed among key stocks, while a few like IndusInd Bank bucked the trend.
